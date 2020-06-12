Charlotte Woman Charged in State Tax Case

A Charlotte woman was arrested Friday on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Crystal Luree Phillips, 46, of 1423 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte, was charged on May 8, 2020 with nine counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses.

Arrest warrants allege that the defendant unlawfully obtained or attempted to obtain approximately $380,400.32 from the North Carolina Department of Revenue by submitting multiple filings and payments to the North Carolina Department of Revenue by means of false pretenses during the years 2016 and 2017. These false representations were calculated with the intent to deceive the North Carolina Department of Revenue into issuing refunds to the defendant to which she was not legally entitled to receive.

Phillips appeared before a Mecklenburg County magistrate and was placed under a $10,000.00 bond. A first appearance is scheduled for June 8, 2020 in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Crystal Luree Phillips resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.