I-76 East (Schuylkill Expressway) Restricted Next Week for Sinkhole Repair in Upper Merion Township

​King of Prussia, PA – A right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) at the U.S. 202 Interchange in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, June 15, through Wednesday, June 17, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for sinkhole repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work is part of a project to remediate four sinkhole locations that have occurred on I-76 in the U.S. 202 Interchange area in Upper Merion Township.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $4,761,772 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to finish in the spring of 2020.

