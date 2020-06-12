Westbound 22/30 Lane Restriction Monday in North Fayette Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on westbound Route 22/30 in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday, June 15 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur westbound Route 22/30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday between the Hankey Farms and Imperial interchanges. Crews from Traffic Control and Engineering Company will conduct traffic sensor replacement work.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #