TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in DeKalb County

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI Agents are investigating the circumstances that leading up to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening in DeKalb County.

News Alert

Preliminary information indicates that during the day Thursday, officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Smithville Police Department were seeking a subject believed to be connected to a shooting incident that had occurred earlier in the day. They  received information that the subject they were seeking, Gregorio Vanloo (DOB 08/06/1991), was at a residence on Toad Road, and went to that location. At around 8:45 p.m., initial reports indicate Vanloo came out of the home with a handgun and fired his weapon. The investigation shows that officers fired, striking Vanloo. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team assisted in the investigation. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted on TBINewsroom.com.

