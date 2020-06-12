Update: I-94 work begins June 18 between Huron Street and I-275 in Washtenaw and Wayne counties

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTIES: Washtenaw Wayne

ROADWAY: I-94

UPDATED START DATE: Thursday, June 18, 2020 8 p.m.

END DATE: Late Fall 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $7 million to repair 9.5 miles of I-94 from just east of Huron Street in Washtenaw County to just east of I-275 in Wayne County. The work includes pavement repairs on the freeway and ramps, joint repairs and resealing, drainage clean-out, diamond grinding, and replacing the truck weigh scale at the Belleville Rest Area.

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Eastbound and westbound I-94 will remain open with lane closures varying during days, nights and weekends. All lanes will remain open during morning and afternoon drive times. Single-lane closures may occur on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Up to two lanes may be closed during weeknight work from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weekend work will occur from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, with one lane open.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.