Advisory: State Auditor Blaha to Release Robbinsdale School District Petition Audit Report - For June 15, 2020

Media Advisory For Monday, June 15, 2020

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494 Email: Donald.McFarland@osa.state.mn.us

Saint Paul, MN – On Monday evening, June 15, State Auditor Julie Blaha will attend the Robbinsdale School District Board meeting, where the State Auditor’s Petition Audit Report will be heard. The meeting will begin at 7:00 PM. Members of the media and public may view the OSA presentation via Zoom by using the following link:

https://rdale.zoom.us/j/96337553686?pwd=YUFqUjNYM0FDRFhaejVYb2xzZXI4UT09

Auditor Blaha will be available to speak to media immediately following the presentation. Due to the non-public data classification of audit reports prior to publication under Minnesota Statutes section 6.715, we are unable to comment further until that time. Please contact Donald McFarland to schedule an interview with Auditor Blaha.

The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota’s 19th State Auditor. Follow us on Twitter @MNStateAuditor.