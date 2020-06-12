Hwy 19 downtown New Prague detour delayed until June 22 (June 12, 2020)

Work underway on road sides

MANKATO, Minn. – While the need for the detour for Highway 19 project in New Prague is delayed again until Monday, June 22, motorists should be advised that some work in the areas of the shoulders and parking lanes will begin. Officials ask that motorists watch out for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

The June 22 detour for motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Avenue NE, 7th Street NE/NW, and Highway 21. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Highway 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Avenue SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.

The 2020-21 Highway 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Highway 13/21 to 7th Avenue SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 will include work on Highway 19 between 5th Ave NW and 1st Ave NW.

The City of New Prague and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at www.newpraguemainstreet.com. Individuals interested in watching the project progress can also view the camera at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.

Find more information and detour maps at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

