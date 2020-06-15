Elder Law Associates PA Partners Morris and Krooks Named as Florida Super Lawyers for More Than 10 Years
Elder Law Associates PA's partners Ellen S. Morris, Esq. and Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP have been named as Florida Super Lawyers for 2020.
Ellen S. Morris, Esq., partner at Elder Law Associates PA, has been named to Florida Super Lawyers for more than 10 years.
Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP, partner at Elder Law Associates PA, has been named to Florida Super Lawyers for more than 10 years and as a Top 25 attorney in Westchester County, New York.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. The Super Lawyers selection process is rigorous and results in third-party validation of the professional accomplishments of the selected attorneys. Super Lawyers can be found online at www.superlawyers.com, where you can search for lawyers by name, practice area and location.
Ms. Morris is a top-rated elder law attorney assisting clients with estate and trust litigation, elder law, estate planning, guardianship and probate issues. She has been a Florida licensed attorney since 1990, and has been selected to Super Lawyers every year since 2009. “I’m honored to be selected by my peers as a Super Lawyer,” Ms. Morris said. “It’s exciting to be included as part of the top attorneys in the state and recognized for our firm’s work on elder law. We strive to give families peace of mind.”
Mr. Krooks, licensed to practice law in both Florida and New York, is a top-rated elder law attorney and has been selected to Super Lawyers in Florida and New York since 2007. He assists clients with elder law, special needs planning, estate planning, Medicaid and long-term care planning, VA benefits planning, probate and trust & estate administration issues. “It’s a great honor to be recognized by my peers for our firm’s elder law and special needs planning work.”
For more information about Elder Law Associates PA or to make an appointment with an attorney, visit www.elderlawassociates.com or call 1-800-ELDERLAW or (561) 750-3850.
About Ellen S. Morris, Esq.
Ms. Morris is a partner and founder of Elder Law Associates PA, a practice devoted to serving seniors, people with disabilities and special needs and their families as they navigate the complexities of long-term care planning and litigation related to guardianships, estates, trusts and fiduciaries. She is the chairperson of the Litigation Committee of the Elder Law Section and co-chair of the Joint Public Policy Task Force for the Elderly and Disabled on the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, was past chair of the Elder Law Section for six years and has held every executive council position of the Florida Bar. She also serves as co-chair of the Elder Law Section of the South Palm Beach County Bar Association. She has been named to Florida Super Lawyers from 2009-2020, is listed as a Florida Legal Elite, has a 10.0 (Excellent) rating from Avvo, and is AV® Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell.
About Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP
Mr. Krooks is a partner of Elder Law Associates PA and is admitted to practice law in Florida and New York. He is certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and a past president of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and New York Chapter of NAELA. He also serves on the Executive Council of The Florida Bar Elder Law Section as the Substantive Vice Chair. He was selected as a Florida Super Lawyer and a New York Super Lawyer (Top 25 Attorney for Westchester County) for 2020, is listed as a Florida Legal Elite, and has a 10.0 (Excellent) rating from Avvo and is AV® Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell.
About Elder Law Associates PA
Elder Law Associates PA is a prestigious elder law firm with offices in Boca Raton, Aventura, Weston and West Palm Beach, Fla., and Rye Brook, New York, practicing exclusively in elder law, special needs law, and elder law litigation, including estate planning, probate and trust & estate administration and litigation, wills and trusts, Medicaid and long-term care planning, veterans’ benefits planning, special needs planning, guardianship and asset preservation planning. The firm has received an AV® Preeminent peer review rating by Martindale-Hubbell and other accolades, including receiving the Legal Elite Award from US Business News as Best Elder and Special Needs Law Specialist – Florida for 2020. Elder Law Associates PA assists clients in planning for the possibility of disability, incapacity, home health care, assisted living and/or nursing home placement. Elder Law Associates PA’s attorneys offer expert legal counsel with a keen understanding of the needs of families, giving them peace of mind in difficult situations. For more details, visit https://elderlawassociates.com/ or call 1-800-ELDERLAW or (561) 750-3850.
