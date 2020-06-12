Coronavirus - South Africa: 3148 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

COVID-19 Update: A total of 29999 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 3148 new cases of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, sneezing, and shortness of breath.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
