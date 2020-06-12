Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Yost Seeks Ohio High School Students to Serve on Teen Ambassador Board

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that his office is now accepting applications for its Teen Ambassador Board.   The Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board consists of high school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter and online schools in Ohio. The mission of the program is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government.   “Many of these young men and women are already established leaders in their schools and communities,” Yost said. “The Teen Ambassador Board can help them hone their leadership talents as they prepare for possible careers in public service.”   Board members advise the office on issues relating to teens and work with their peers to develop solutions to those issues. They serve a one-year term during which they convene twice in Columbus and participate in activities across the state.   Ohio high school students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2020-21 academic year are eligible to apply for the Teen Ambassador Board.   Applications are due June 26, 2020. The application can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

