Work to Preserve the Bridge over Interstate 79 in Franklin Township, Erie County to Start Soon

​Work to preserve the Old State Road (Route 3014) bridge over Interstate 79 (Raymond P. Shaffer Highway) in Franklin Township, Erie County is expected to start later this month.

Work on the bridge, which is located approximately five miles from the intersection with Route 98, is expected to start June 29, 2020, weather permitting.

The project will include resurfacing the bridge deck, existing substructure and barrier repairs, and roadway approaches.

The project will require a detour for traffic on Old State Road. The detour will be posting using Route 99, Crane Road (Route 3008), and Route 98. It is expected to be in place until October 2020.

Drivers may also encounter occasional lane restrictions on I-79 northbound and southbound near the bridge as needed.

The existing bridge was built in 1969. Approximately 750 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Independence Excavating Inc., of Cheswick, PA. The contract cost is $1,004,939.60, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035