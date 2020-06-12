Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Route 462, W. Market Street, in West Manchester Township, York County

Crossing to be closed June 19, reopen June 23

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised Route 462 (W. Market Street) in West Manchester Township, near the City of York, will be closed next Friday afternoon so a contractor working for York Railroad Company can replace a crossing. The crossing is located between Route 30 and Route 74.

The crossing will be closed at 3 PM, Friday, June 19, and will reopen by 8 AM Tuesday, June 23.

A detour will be in place using Route 30 and Route 74.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018