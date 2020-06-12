PennDOT to Replace Rt. 462 Span with a Concrete Box Culvert East of Hallam Borough, York County

Lincoln Highway to be restricted to a single lane in each direction for up to six months.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Monday, June 15, its contractor will close the eastbound lane and shoulder of Route 462 just east of Hallam Borough to set barrier, and shift traffic to the north side of the bridge over a tributary to Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township, York County, as crews begin to saw cut the pavement and excavate in preparation to remove the existing single-span concrete slab structure and replace it with a concrete box culvert.

PennDOT advises Route 462 travelers that they may encounter short-term lane closures and long-term traffic shifts to either side of the highway that will allow the contractor to maintain two-way traffic between Wilson Lane and Accomac Road for up to 181 days through mid-December while the span is replaced.

This section of Route 462, locally known as Lincoln Highway, averages more than 7,200 vehicles traveled daily.

The $993,425 contract was awarded on February 18 to Rylind Construction Company, Inc. of Lewisberry Borough, York County, to remove the span on Route 462 and replace it with a cast-in-place reinforced concrete box culvert.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, 717-705-2619 ###