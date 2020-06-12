Liberia : Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Liberia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

June 12, 2020

Free Download.

The COVID-19 pandemic came at a time when a consensus on the need for broad-based reform had finally emerged, but macroeconomic conditions continued to be challenging in Liberia. With the impact of COVID-19, growth is now projected at -2.5 percent for 2020, 3 percentage points below the pre-COVID baseline, largely due to lockdowns at home and abroad. The impact will hit the poorest as there is little or no social safety net and the food security of those relying on uncertain daily income is a pressing concern. The full scale of the COVID spread is unknown, but the health care system is underdeveloped and likely to be overwhelmed should cases rise.