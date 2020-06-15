South Carolina’s Hammock Coast Launches Stunning New Website That Showcases Georgetown County’s Natural Beauty
The new HammockCoastSC.com features vibrant images of Georgetown County, including the area’s acclaimed beaches and historic attractions
The Hammock Coast is one of South Carolina’s leading destinations, and we are thrilled to have a website that showcases the area’s native beauty and abundant attractions.”GEORGETOWN, SC, US, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, one of the Palmetto State’s most popular vacation destinations, has launched a new website that showcases the area’s abundant natural beauty and makes planning a trip easier than ever.
— Mark A. Stevens, Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce
The newly redesigned www.HammockCoastSC.com features vibrant images of Georgetown County, including the area’s acclaimed beaches, award-winning golf courses and historic attractions. While the website makes it easy for travelers to dream about the Hammock Coast, which is comprised of six coastal communities – Pawleys Island, Litchfield Beach, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Andrews and Georgetown - it also makes planning a vacation enjoyable.
“The Hammock Coast is one of South Carolina’s leading destinations, and we are thrilled to have a website that showcases the area’s native beauty and abundant attractions,” said Mark A. Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. “The new HammockCoastSC.com is a one-stop resource for travelers, providing easy access to information about every facet of the destination.”
Among the new website’s enhanced elements are:
• The easiest way to research and book the area’s multitude of accommodations offerings is via HammockCoastSC.com. Travelers can explore everything from beach houses to oceanfront resorts and book their stay on the site. A “Specials” section even aggregates offers, allowing people to maximize value.
• Many visitors are already aware of national attractions such as Murrells Inlet’s 9,127-acre Brookgreen Gardens, but the new HammockCoastSC.com makes it easy to discover the many charms of places such as the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge, Huntington Beach State Park and historic Georgetown’s five museums, among many others. Given the popularity of events such as the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show, checking out the new calendar of events page is also essential to maximizing the good times of a trip to the area.
• The Hammock Coast is one of the most popular wedding destinations along the South Carolina Coast, and it has never been easier for engaged couples to peruse the variety of potential wedding locations and vendors. From where to hold your special ceremony to photography, catering, entertainment and flowers, the website is a now a one-stop resource for couples.
• Newcomers and returning vacationers will love the suggested itineraries included in the “Plan Your Trip” portion of the site. The proposed itineraries cover vacations that feature eco, history, foodie and kids activities.
• Travelers who want to know what’s happening along the Hammock Coast have to check out the “Our Stories” blog, which is updated regularly to include news from the area. Signing up for the monthly email newsletter, which features news, events and special offers, is also must.
• While most people engage in digital communication, the Hammock Coast Visitors Guide, a printed magazine, continues to be very popular and travelers can request a copy on the website or peruse a digital version.
“The new HammockCoastSC.com is a vital part of our efforts to encourage tourism, providing a central planning portal for guests,” said Beth Stedman, president of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. “We are delighted with the look and functionality of the site and look forward to the impact it will have on our community in 2020 and beyond.”
South Carolina’s Hammock Coast has earned myriad accolades as a vacation destination. TripAdvisor has named Litchfield Beach as one of America’s Top 10 beaches, Southern Living touts Pawleys Island as a must-visit destination and USA Today has declared Georgetown as America’s Best Coastal Small Town.
“The website showcases the best of the Hammock Coast,” said Bob Seganti, chairman of the Georgetown County Tourism Management Commission. “Visitors will be able to get a sense of the area’s natural beauty, rich history and plethora of activities. It’s a dramatic upgrade and will be an asset to vacationers as they plan their trip.”
Georgetown County, home of the Hammock Coast, is located between Myrtle Beach and Charleston. The area provides the beautiful coastline, rich history and outstanding cuisine its neighbors are known for in a far more relaxed environment.
For more information, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com.
About South Carolina’s Hammock Coast
Georgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.
Georgetown, named one of America's Best Coastal Small Towns two years in a row, offers an abundance of accommodations for guests, including hotels and cozy bed and breakfasts. Georgetown marinas welcome boaters from around the globe. For details specifically about Georgetown, visit www.DiscoverGeorgetownSC.com.
For more information about all of the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com.
