New Hampshire Supreme Court Issues New Emergency Orders Limiting In-Person Court Proceedings through July 6 CONCORD, NH – Following the Governor’s Declared State of Emergency, the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued new orders on Thursday, June 11, extending the Courts’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person proceedings in the Circuit, Superior and Supreme Courts remain limited through Monday, July 6, 2020, and/or the last day of a Declared State of Emergency. These orders continue to encourage judges and clerks to conduct court proceedings by telephone, video, teleconferencing, email, or other remote means that do not involve in-person contact, including remote bench trials. The New Hampshire Courts will remain open on a restricted basis but clerk’s offices will not be open to the general public. This means that, from now until July 7, 2020, and/or the last day of a Declared State of Emergency, citizens will not have in-person access to view files or make copies at the courthouses. They can request files electronically through the e-filing portal or by calling the Information Center at 855-212-1234. Courthouses will remain open for parties of scheduled hearings or for filing for emergency relief. Citizens can receive assistance regarding court cases or how to file for emergency relief by contacting the Information Center at 855-212-1234. Circuit, Superior and Supreme Courts all have drop boxes for filing pleadings or emergency filings that are available either outside or in the entranceway of all court facilities. If you have questions about whether you should go to a courthouse, please call 855-212-1234. More information and the Supreme Court’s extended and amended orders can be found at: https://www.courts.state.nh.us/aoc/corona-covid-19.html# ### Media Contact: Tammy L. Jackson Communications Office NH Judicial Branch Concord, NH 03301 tjackson@courts.state.nh.us 603.475.9218