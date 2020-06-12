Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Tufin Software Technologies, Ltd. (TUFN)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Tufin Software Technologies, Ltd. (“Tufin” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUFN), or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Tufin stock in or after the Company’s April 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”), you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Rhiana Swartz for additional information at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com .

Tufin is incorporated in Israel, and develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions that enable enterprises to visualize, define, and enforce their security.

Scott+Scott is investigation whether the offering documents issued in connection with Tufin’s IPO contained false and/or misleading statements.

On January 9, 2020, Tufin announced its true customer relationships with respect to North America and that it expected to report total revenue of $29.5 million to $30.1 million, down from the Company’s previous guidance of total revenue in the range of $34.0 million to $38.0 million.

Following this news, Tufin’s share price fell $4.14 per share, or over 24%, to close at $13.08 per share on January 9, 2020.

As of market close on June 11, 2020, Tufin’s shares closed at $10.55 per share, down nearly 25% from the IPO price of $14.00 per share.

