Claritas and E Source Join Forces to Help Energy and Water Companies Create More-Powerful Marketing Campaigns Through Superior Customer Data

CINCINNATI, OH — June 12, 2020— Claritas, a leading data-driven company that helps organizations improve their marketing return on investment, and E Source, the leading provider of customer-focused research, data, and consulting for utilities, cities, and their partners, have teamed up to help energy and water utilities enhance traditional program designs and create powerful, targeted marketing campaigns.

Companies that wish to tap into new business opportunities, such as virtual audits, smart appliances, smart thermostats, and electric vehicles, need a targeted, data-driven marketing strategy that lets them more effectively find, reach, and retain customers. Through this new partnership, E Source will now offer Claritas’s industry-leading PRIZM® Premier segmentation data, one of the most comprehensive databases on the American consumer available today, as a marketing resource for its clients.

Using the Claritas data, E Source clients can develop highly personalized customer profiles to support advanced program planning and design, as well as effective marketing and communication campaigns. The data includes prebuilt audience segments based on tens of thousands of consumer behaviors and demographic inputs across key categories such as energy-specific behaviors, financial and technology preferences, online and offline media and shopping habits, and multicultural affinities.

As a result of COVID-19, utilities and program implementers face uncertainty and are at risk of missing their 2020 energy-efficiency targets. In addition, they must ensure that their offerings are safe for customers and employees. E Source will host a web conference, Use microtargeting techniques to achieve your energy-efficiency goals, on June 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET. During the event, utilities and implementers will learn how to:

Develop a plan to maximize the energy savings from their postpandemic activities

Optimize their marketing budgets to better connect with customers

Use microtargeting to identify customers and cross-promote their energy-efficiency programs

“E Source is continually looking to provide clients with top-quality data, innovative tools, and superior business strategies that allow them to thrive in the fast-changing energy and water sectors,” says Matthew Burks, chief strategy officer at E Source. “We’re thrilled to add Claritas PRIZM Premier segmentation data to our client toolkit. We know the Claritas data will give utilities and their partners a proven advantage when it comes to understanding their customers and creating targeted marketing campaigns that promote the right offerings to meet their needs.”

“Claritas is excited to join forces with E Source to help energy and water companies compete more effectively as they launch strategies to enter new areas of business, attract new customers, and retain existing ones,” says Claritas CEO Mike Nazzaro. “Thanks to this partnership, utilities can now precisely target customers in specific geographies, create ads that resonate with specific audiences across any marketing channel, and build on their existing customer data to better understand their customers and prospects.”

About E Source

E Source is the leading solver of problems facing electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities. We provide predictive analytics, market research, benchmarking data, and consulting services to more than 300 utilities, municipalities, and their partners. Our guidance helps customers make data-driven decisions to strengthen their customer relationships, plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs, and further their environmental sustainability goals while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market. Learn more at www.esource.com.

About Claritas

Claritas is a data-driven marketing company that helps marketers find their best prospects, improve marketing execution and deliver superior ROI. We have over 10,000 highly predictive demographic and behavioral indicators, including the most comprehensive multicultural data available today.

Our unrivalled solutions let our clients know more about who each customer or prospect is, what they do, and what they believe in. Using 80% proprietary data, the industry-leading Claritas Identity Graph creates high-definition portraits of over 250 million people, including the devices they use and their online behavior. With over 600 million linked devices and 125 million active email addresses, we arm clients with the intelligence to reach the audience they most want—when and where they want to be reached.

Using our powerful data analytics, segmentation, and modeling solutions, Claritas helps companies create multichannel campaigns that reach customers and prospects more personally, more seamlessly, and more productively than ever before. For more information, visit www.claritas.com or www.mybestsegments.com.

Cort Irish Claritas 402-415-7764 cort.irish@claritas.com Sannie Sieper E Source 303-345-9138 sannie_sieper@esource.com