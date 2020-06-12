Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,119 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board releases a report, Fed Listens: Perspectives from the Public, summarizing the 15 Fed Listens events held by the Board and the Federal Reserve Banks since the beginning of 2019

June 12, 2020

Federal Reserve Board releases a report, Fed Listens: Perspectives from the Public, summarizing the 15 Fed Listens events held by the Board and the Federal Reserve Banks since the beginning of 2019

For release at 10:45 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released a report, Fed Listens: Perspectives from the Public, summarizing the 15 Fed Listens events held by the Board and the Federal Reserve Banks since the beginning of 2019, including the most recent event to discuss the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fed Listens events are part of the Federal Reserve's review of monetary policy strategy, tools, and communication practices.

During the events, Federal Reserve officials directly engaged a range of individuals and groupsâ€”including unions, small businesses, low- and moderate-income communities, retirees, and othersâ€”on issues pertaining to the Federal Reserve's dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices. In addition to summaries of the events, the report includes an introductory note from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell and key takeaways from the Fed Listens series.

Additional information on the Federal Reserve's review of monetary policy strategy, tools, and communication practices and the Fed Listens events is available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/review-of-monetary-policy-strategy-tools-and-communications.htm.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board releases a report, Fed Listens: Perspectives from the Public, summarizing the 15 Fed Listens events held by the Board and the Federal Reserve Banks since the beginning of 2019

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.