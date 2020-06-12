Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Launches its Break Free to Destin Special Offer to Help Families Save and Enjoy a Summer Beach Vacation

Florida vacation rentals reopen for summer vacations with new safety and sanitization guidelines in place.

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Fla., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses begin to reopen, summer looks a little brighter for those who enjoy taking their summer beach vacation in Florida. Just in time for Memorial Day, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida vacation rentals may begin welcoming guests with new COVID-19 procedures and sanitization processes in place. After welcoming families to the beach for more than 35 years, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties has been an industry leader in developing and adopting new standards and protocols to keep guests and staff safe. To help families stretch their budget and take a Florida beach vacation this year, Newman-Dailey has launched the “Break Free” special offer, allowing families who stay three nights or more to save an additional 10% off their stay.

“It was so difficult to have to close just as spring break started and tell families they had to reschedule their long-awaited beach vacation,” said Newman-Dailey Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “Private vacation rentals are a safe choice for quarantine and social distancing. We’ve been planning our return since the day we shut down. Our team began researching products and best practices for eradicating COVID-19 in our offices and our vacation rentals. We developed new sanitization and cleaning processes and procedures and we are pleased to be safely welcoming families back to the beach with confidence.”

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told Today that their surveys show that travelers’ top concern is cleanliness. By booking through a professional vacation rental management company, travelers can protect their vacation and ensure cleaning and sanitization standards are met. As one of the longest operating vacation rental management companies in Destin, Fla., Newman-Dailey’s new sanitization and cleaning standards exceed industry standards and comply with CDC recommended protocols and cleaning agents. In addition, Newman-Dailey has added hand sanitizers inside the front door of its vacation rentals to allow anyone who enters or exits the home to sanitize their hands. New sanitization practices also include removal and sanitization of all linens and rewashing dishware and silverware. Through the use of direct check-in, guests can go directly to their vacation rental without coming in contact with local staff.

Destin’s powder white sand beaches are a playground for families each year. From hiking state parks and Point Washington State Forest to chartered deep-sea fishing trips and parasailing excursions, Florida's Emerald Coast offers a variety of activities that easily accommodate social distancing. Boating, stand up paddleboarding, kayaking and biking provide additional opportunities for safe, distanced fun. In addition, guests of Newman-Dailey will “Be Rewarded” with valuable extras including discounts to area restaurants and complimentary activity passes for snorkeling excursions, dolphin cruises, and parasailing.

Newman-Dailey's vast array of South Walton and Destin beach vacation rentals sleep families of all sizes. Each vacation rental home is equipped with a full kitchen, and washer and dryer, providing the conveniences of home in a beautiful beachside setting. Newman-Dailey’s “Break Free” special offer* of 10% off stays of three nights or more now through Dec. 31, 2020. *Some restrictions apply. Travelers can book online at DestinVacation.com using promo code: BREAKFREE or call a vacation specialist at 1-800-225-7652.

