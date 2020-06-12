Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Summary
A New Market Study, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech market. This report focused on Artificial Intelligence in Fintech market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Fintech development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Google
Salesforce
IBM
Intel
Amazon Web Services
ComplyAdvantage
Inbenta Technologies
IPsoft
Nuance Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)
Business Analytics and Reporting
Customer Behavioral Analytics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)
1.5.3 Business Analytics and Reporting
1.5.4 Customer Behavioral Analytics
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Microsoft
13.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Introduction
13.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.2 Google
13.2.1 Google Company Details
13.2.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Google Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Introduction
13.2.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Google Recent Development
13.3 Salesforce
13.3.1 Salesforce Company Details
13.3.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Salesforce Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Introduction
13.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development
13.4 IBM
13.4.1 IBM Company Details
13.4.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Introduction
13.4.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 IBM Recent Development
13.5 Intel
13.5.1 Intel Company Details
13.5.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Introduction
13.5.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Intel Recent Development
13.6 Amazon Web Services
13.6.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
13.6.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Amazon Web Services Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Introduction
13.6.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
13.7 ComplyAdvantage
13.7.1 ComplyAdvantage Company Details
13.7.2 ComplyAdvantage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 ComplyAdvantage Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Introduction
13.7.4 ComplyAdvantage Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 ComplyAdvantage Recent Development
13.8 Inbenta Technologies
13.8.1 Inbenta Technologies Company Details
13.8.2 Inbenta Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Inbenta Technologies Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Introduction
13.8.4 Inbenta Technologies Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Inbenta Technologies Recent Development
13.9 IPsoft
13.9.1 IPsoft Company Details
13.9.2 IPsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 IPsoft Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Introduction
13.9.4 IPsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 IPsoft Recent Development
13.10 Nuance Communications
13.10.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
13.10.2 Nuance Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Nuance Communications Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Introduction
13.10.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
Continued….
