Liquid Laundry Detergent Market to Reach USD 33.24 Billion by 2027; Introduction of Attack ZERO by Kao to Brighten Growth Possibilities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies profiled are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Lion Corporation, KAO CORPORATION, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid laundry detergent market size is predicted to reach USD 33.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rising shift from powder detergent to liquid detergent owing to its formula to remove tough stains in one wash will spur demand for the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Liquid Laundry Detergent Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Household, and Industrial & Institutional, {Laundry & Dry Cleaning Service, Hotel & Other Lodging, Healthcare, Textile Industry, and Others}), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 21.25 billion in 2019.



Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/liquid-laundry-detergent-market-102962







COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on majority of the businesses across the world. Accounting to the strict measures taken by governments of major countries, it has become increasingly difficult to carry out business operations. The report will include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global. It will also include the strategies that major companies are adopting to overcome the downfalls during this pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Liquid Laundry Detergent Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/liquid-laundry-detergent-market-102962







What does the Market Report Offer?

The market report offers an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Market Driver:

Heavy Demand for Automatic Washing Machines to Propel Market

The rising necessity for washing machines in the residential sector is a key factor driving the market. The growing demand for fully automatic washing machine owing to its user-friendliness and low time consumption time will subsequently aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period. The ability to both wash and whirl in fully automatic washing machines along with being eco-friendly will promote its use, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market. The evolvement from semi-automatic to fully automatic washing machine owing to its capacity to offer efficient and stain removal operations will have a positive impact on the market. The growing popularity of automatic machines in the household and the residential sector will drive the market. Moreover, the increased spending on household accessories and machines will consequently boost the market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the introduction of innovative products by major brands will spur opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, Kao Corporation a Japanese chemical and cosmetics company announced the launch of concentrated liquid laundry detergent "Attack ZERO.” The new concentrated liquid detergent is the first of Kao's exclusively designed product series formulated as its key ingredient.

Regional Analysis:

Rapid Urbanization to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

The North America market size stood at USD 6.94 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the surge in the hospitality and textile industries. The rising inclination towards a healthy lifestyle coupled with concerns regarding home care hygiene will accelerate the healthy growth of the market. The rising household spending will further influence growth in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing product awareness in the emerging nations. The rapidly evolving industries in the developing countries such as India and China will have a tremendous impact on the market. The rapid urbanization and high demand for washing machines will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.



Speak to Analyst: h﻿ttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/liquid-laundry-detergent-market-102962﻿





Key Development:

September 2018: DuPont Industrial Biosciences, a leader in biotechnology introduced PREFERENZ, a detergent Line for liquid laundry. The company plans to enhance its enzyme portfolio to the next level by launching PREFERENZ P 300, including several PREFERENZ products, as well as EFFECTENZ and REVITALENZ.



List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Liquid Laundry Detergent Market Research Report are:

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Unilever (U.K.)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

KAO CORPORATION (Japan)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K.)

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (India)

Seventh Generation Inc. (U.S.)

Guangzhou Blue Moon Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

Other Key Players





Quick Buy – Liquid Laundry Detergent Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102962





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Liquid Laundry Detergent Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Global Liquid Laundry DetergentMarket Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Household Industrial & Institutional Laundry & Dry Cleaning Service Hotel & Other Lodging Healthcare Textile Industry Others



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/liquid-laundry-detergent-market-102962





Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Other), By Application (Laundry Detergents, Personal Care, Other) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Surfactants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anionic Surfactants, Non-ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Others), By Product (Synthetic, Bio-based), By End-Use Industry (Agrochemicals, Home & Personal care, Industrial & Institutional (I&I), Oil and gas, Paints/coatings, Plastics & Elastomers, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/liquid-laundry-detergent-market-10009

