Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One with Livongo Health CEO: Major acceleration in tele-health and remote patient monitoring together with its whole chronic condition platform yields a ‘massive, massive market.’

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Office Officer of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had a clear message:

  1. The company has seen a major acceleration in tele-health and remote patient monitoring which ‘would’ve taken years to have occurred without this pandemic.’
     
  2. Remote health monitoring will become the standard of care.
     
  3. The company has utilized the entire health ecosystem to create multiplication for Livongo.
     
  4. Livongo’s total addressable market today for diabetes management and hypertension is nearly $50 billion. As the firm continues to add weight management and behavioral health and then extends its solutions further – ‘it’s just a massive, massive market place for us.’

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business and healthcare.

Read: Livongo CEO Sees a Massive Market Ahead

