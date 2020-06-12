TSplus Starts a Recruiting Campaign for Resellers in the US
This week, a new video has been published on TSplus' website and social media calling for partners to join the TSplus international family.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States is the Fastest-Growing Market for TSplus Solutions
TSplus International is headquartered in France, but this has never been an obstacle to the Remote Desktop software company’s success across the Atlantic. From the start, the U.S. market has been a major contributor to TSplus’ worldwide revenues. Although TSplus kicked off its international sales 10 years ago in Australia, North America has quickly become the most dynamic and fastest-growing business region.
Today, TSplus wants to take the next step and solidify its position on the U.S. market by creating a legal structure to manage the local development. By being physically present, TSplus leaders will have better knowledge of the competition, opportunities and obstacles in the cloud computing industry and drastically enlarge its resellers network.
Jay Hosseinian was assigned to be the new Region Director who will take the lead of TSplus operations in the U.S. and Canada. As a faithful customer of TSplus software and member of Clarion’s International Developers Community, Jay has a deep technical understanding of the products and mastery of the regional business landscape.
To support his action, a new Business Development Director was hired: Henri Merlin, specialist in cost optimization and process industrialization with more than six years experience of consulting in strategy for energy company Leyton. He will facilitate the transition of TSplus toward an international structure of integrated business units, starting with the U.S.
TSplus is Calling for New Resellers to Join in USA
TSplus international development is based on the increasing network of IT resellers and integrators worldwide. The strategy for the USA is to increase brand visibility in order to recruit new quality sales and service partners ready to promote TSplus in the U.S. market. With a rapidly growing number of reliable professionals to recommend TSplus, the brand reputation and market shares will grow.
This week, TSplus has published an animated video targeting potential partners who would like to start selling its products. In one minute, the video explains why TSplus is a great solution and the business opportunities it offers. Watch the video here.
The video will be part of a targeted campaign in the U.S. market.
The company is looking for quality IT vendors and resellers to participate in the great Partners Program which includes the following benefits:
Advantageous Discounts
Extensive Technical Support
Marketing Materials & Tools
Preview and Beta-Testing of New Releases
Possibility of Rebranding
Interested in becoming a TSplus official reseller? Contact sales@terminalserviceplus.com.
Or, for the USA/Canada region, contact jay@terminalserviceplus.com.
Download and Try TSplus for free for 15 days.
