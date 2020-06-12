WVDEP’s Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer Appreciation Day canceled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (June 12, 2020) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has canceled the 2020 Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) Volunteer Appreciation Day event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 in Beckley due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This would have marked the 31st edition of the annual event.

Hosted by the WVDEP’s Adopt-A-Highway program, the event is a day-long celebration of volunteers who pick up litter along West Virginia highways.

The festivities normally include activities such as bingo, arts and crafts, a catered lunch, and the presentation of the annual AAH awards. Volunteers with 10, 15, 20, and 25 years of service receive a lapel pin and a special AAH safety vest imprinted with the number of years they have participated.

“We are deeply saddened to have to cancel our Appreciation Day,” said WVDEP AAH coordinator, Kim Smith. “But the health and well-being of our volunteers and staff is our main priority. We hope to see everyone next year.”

AAH volunteers remove 4 million pounds of trash from state highways each year, while recycling 10,000 pounds of glass, 5,000 pounds of plastic, and 8,000 pounds of aluminum. The AAH program currently has 40,000 volunteers representing over 1,400 organizations that keep more than 3,300 miles of West Virginia roads litter free.

For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/depwv/, and find us on YouTube by searching “Environment Matters.”

# # #