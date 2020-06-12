Global AMOLED Display Market Will Reach USD 167 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

AMOLED Display Market

Global AMOLED display market is anticipated to reach around USD 167 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR around 26% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “AMOLED Display Market – By Application (Mobile Smart phones, Television, Laptops, Tablets, Digital Cameras, and Smart watches), and By Display Type (Rigid, Flexible, and Transparent): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”. Based on our analysis, the global demand for the AMOLED display market in 2019 is approximately USD 32.6 Billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 167 Billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the AMOLED display market is around 26% from 2020 to 2026.

AMOLED (active-matrix organic light emitting diode) consists of TFT (thin-film-transistor) display in which the organic compounds form the electroluminescent material. TFT displays are used to control the flow of current through pixels of active-matrix OLED that generates images. The market is expected to move towards AMOLED displays as it is catered with HD displays which offer more crystal clear images.

Keeping in mind the environmental policies around the globe, component used in the production of AMOLED displays are degradable and this has given the market a clean sweep from various environmental regulatory agencies. AMOLEDs are preferred because of their thinner, lighter, and simpler structure over LCDs. The quality of pictures and images offered by AMOLED is of ultrahigh quality. The major factors that will drive this market are the faster response time, wide visual angles, better color saturation and high contrast ratio of AMOLEDs. Considering all these factors and the growing use of AMOLED panels in smart phones and TVs is expected to drive the market for the forecast period. The widespread use of AMOLED display panels across various verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive displays, and others. Smartphone’s, laptops, television, tablets, and play stations are some of the major areas where AMOLEDs are used on very large scale. AMOLED display panels are prone to screen burn-in, which causes permanent discoloration of the panels, thus hampering the early adoption in market. Production inefficiency and low yield rate are also the challenges before this market. Some companies are coming up with their own more advance version such as super AMOLED, HD AMOLED, Quad HD AMOLED and others; thereby expecting more growth opportunities and investments in this market.

AMOLED display market is segmented on the basis of application, display and region. Application wise they are used in digital cameras, gaming consoles, smart phones, tablets, television and other consumer electronic devices. Wearable devices such as smart watches are a product segment where AMOLED is anticipated to gain market share during forecast period. On display basis it is segmented into rigid, flexible and transparent. Whereas region wise the segmentation is North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Major countries include the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Brazil.

Some of the major players analyzed and profiled in the market study are Samsung Display Co. Ltd, LG Display Co. Ltd, Japan Display Inc., Panasonic Corp, Sharp Corp, AU Optronics Corp, Dresden Microdisplay, Beijing Opto-Electronics, and Chimei Innolux Corp. among others.

This report segments the AMOLED display as follows:

Global AMOLED Display Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Mobile Smart phones

Television

Laptops

Tablets

Digital Cameras

Smart watches

Global AMOLED Display Market: By Display Type Segment Analysis

Rigid

Flexible

Transparent

