Genius Brands International Launches The New "Kartoon Channel!" Monday June 15 in Over 100 Million U.S. Television Households and 200 Million Mobile Devices With Over 4,000 Episodes of Family-Friendly Content

/EIN News/ -- Launch Includes Themed Programming Events, Star-Studded Appearances, and Powerful Brands with Proven Equity with Children



Chairman Emeritus Don Roberts of Stanford School of Communications Oversees Kartoon Channel! Program Code for Safe and Enriching Content

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) announces the launch of its new free digital Kartoon Channel! on June 15, to be available in over 100 million U.S. television households and over 200 million mobile devices, across multiple AVOD, OTT and cable platforms, including Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple IOS, Android, Roku, DISH, Sling TV, Comcast’s Xfinity on Demand, Cox, Tubi, Xumo, SelectTV, Redbox, Plex, and YouTube.

Kartoon Channel!’s best in class executive team, Margaret Loesch (Executive Chairman), David Neuman (Chief Creative Officer), and Caroline Tyre (General Manager), will spearhead the launch efforts, which will feature throughout the summer themed programming events such as ‘Friday Family Fun Film’™ series marathons, on-air talent interviews with viewer participation, holiday-themed specials, and more.

As part of the initial launch phase, Kartoon Channel! will offer 1,000 episodes of family-friendly content with an additional 3,000 episodes of premium content, contracted for and being produced, rolling out in the rest of June and July.

“Described as like a ‘Netflix for kids, but free,’ Kartoon Channel! will have many of the world’s most recognized children’s brands, from many of the world’s most successful creators of children’s and family content. With content coming from the late Stan Lee, for example; distribution through the likes of Amazon Prime/Amazon Fire, Apple TV/Apple IOS, Android, Roku and DISH, among others; and proven value building programmers…like Margaret, David, and Caroline, this is like putting rocket fuel in a Ferrari and having the Championship Formula 1 driving team at the wheel,” said Genius Brands’ Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward. “Margaret founded and built Fox Kids Network, a product that was eventually sold to the Walt Disney Company for $5.5 billion. David Neuman was President of Walt Disney Television. Caroline Tyre was part of the team that brought Cartoon Network, Teletoon Retro, and Adult Swim to Canada. This is a team that knows how to build value.”

Heyward added: “Unlike other subscription services, Kartoon Channel! is an ad-supported service and will be 100% free, making it available to all. We believe that is particularly meaningful in these times where many kids are home from school and summer camps, viewership is up, and parents are looking to find cost effective ways to provide positive entertainment. [The channel will go live on Monday with immediate access to the services and more rolling out.]”*

Kartoon Channel! content has been curated through a program code developed in consultation with Stanford University Professor Emeritus Don Roberts, one of the world’s leading researchers of children’s media, to ensure the delivery of positive and purposeful content that parents can always know will provide safe viewing for their children. The Kartoon Channel! Content Code, under the leadership of Professor Roberts, ensures among other things, there will be no violence, no negative stereotypes, no inappropriate language, no degradation of the environment, and no excess commercialization.

“We serve a very special audience and our role is not just to entertain, but whenever possible to enrich the young viewers with programs from which they can come away smarter,” said Heyward. “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club teaches kids lessons in business. Llama Llama, for example, is a metaphor for a single mom raising her kids, imparting strong values of self-confidence and responsibility. The series is based on the very successful franchise book series by the late Anna Dewdney and with Jennifer Garner starring in the role of Mama Llama.”

“We are thrilled to provide a smart and safe destination for kids and their families with the launch of Kartoon Channel!,” said Margaret Loesch, Executive Chairman of Kartoon Channel! “David Neuman, who oversees creative, and myself, working with General Manager Caroline Tyre, will be seeking ways to grow the channel to deliver a unique viewing experience that offers the very best in kids and family entertainment.”

*[Program schedule and lineup of content will be released Monday morning.]

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club; and Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! is available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle Orsi

Three.Sixty Marketing & Communications

Tel: (310) 418-6430

michelle@360-comm.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Dan Zacchei / Joe Germani

Sloane & Company

dzacchei@sloanepr.com / jgermani@sloanepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ef9640e-83d7-4ec9-b984-30f7b91ec055