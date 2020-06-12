Datametrex Received the Final Payment on Completed Shipping of COVID-19 Test Kit Order

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received the full and final payment from its purchaser and completed shipping the first purchase order (the “PO”) of COVID-19 test kits for a mining company employees in multiple jurisdictions outside of Canada, as announced on May 15 th 2020 .

The total gross sales amount is approximately $500,000 CDN, excluding shipping.

Under the terms of the PO, Datametrex sold to the purchaser an initial 10,000 units of the iONEBIO Inc. iLAMP Novel-CoV19 Detection Kit; 10,000 3 mL Universal Transport Medium (UTM®) Sterile Swabs with 16x100mm Skirted Tubes with Plastic Red Capture Caps, and 1 Real-Time PCR Detection System machine to analyze the samples. The iONEBIO test kits provide results within approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

All of the items are shipped directly from manufacturers to the purchaser’s mine operating sites. Security clearance backlogs continue to streamline as Governments align with the World Health Organization’s remarks on the importance of testing. Governments have urged mining companies to implement testing and screening their workforce to properly fight the virus in order to avoid further closures.

“The opportunity to use an advanced COVID-19 testing kits from our partners from Korea to support the diagnostic potential for populations provides an exciting opportunity for countries during this pandemic and the African continent,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company. "Datametrex is honored to be assisting in the health and welware of mine employees and local contractors."

According to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (the “Africa CDC”), there are over 150,000 cases of COVID-19 throughout Africa and with this, Researchers at the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (the “ACEGID”) and other research and public health partners, have announced to implement a Sentinel Project (the “Sentinal”) surveillance protocol for an early warning system in Africa. The Sentinel is the first of eight new projects selected, and it has three pillars are: (1) detect, (2) connect and (3) empower. And in the third pillar, the project will empower public health experts by training thousands of healthcare professionals to use the sentinel tools and deploy the diagnostic technologies for population-level COVID-19 testing, building on previous experiences of ACEGID and the Broad Institute in training over 900 individuals from around the world.

Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational Health and Safety goals with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.



