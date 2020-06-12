Urologic Oncologist Dr. Michael Whalen to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the United States; nearly 200,000 men will be diagnosed this year. That’s why it’s so important for men to be screened for prostate cancer. Early stage detection offers many options for treatment and cure, but above all the goal is to extend life and quality of life.

Certain populations are at risk for developing prostate cancer, so the screening guidelines are different for men considered at high risk versus those considered average risk. Typically, prostate cancer is a disease of older men. Studies have shown that 80 percent of men who die of other causes, like heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, were found to have trace amounts of prostate cancer. However, hereditary prostate cancer can affect men who are young as in their 40s.

Dr. Michael Whalen is a Urologic Oncologist renowned for his expertise in the surgical management of high-risk genitourinary cancer patients. As a surgical oncologist, Dr. Whalen is on the cutting edge of precision and personalized medicine.

“We try to minimize the bad but promote the good in terms of early detection and saving people's lives in the process,” says Dr. Whalen. “The challenge for us is to identify patients that would have an adverse impact from prostate cancer. Once it's metastatic, it's not curable, so we want to promote early detection as a pathway to cure and certainly less morbidity and potential side effects.”

Despite all of our advances in knowledge and technology, physicians still have a lot to learn about cancer. No two tumors are exactly the same, so the path is not always straight forward. However, doctors are beginning to understand that there is more of a genetic component to cancer than we may have fully realized in the past.

“There is a developing understanding of the genetic differences between tumors from different populations,” says Dr. Whalen. “Certain populations who have higher average testosterone levels are at higher risk. African American men are the highest risk for prostate cancer. They tend to have more advanced disease and have higher rates of death from prostate cancer. Asian men are the lowest risk.”

“It's important to know these things because people want to feel like you're treating them with the most current knowledge,” says Dr. Whalen. “Being smarter about patient selection and understanding that systemic therapy or hormone manipulation might be required, that's where an understanding of the genetic profile of the tumor is beneficial.”

