Slinger Bag to Present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG) Slinger Bag, a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today announced that Mike Ballardie, Chief Executive Officer of Slinger will present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the conference website ( www.vifiresidechat.com ). Immediately following the fireside chat, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website vifiresidechat.com , or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com . For more information about the event, please visit vifiresidechat.com .

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in pre-sales and additionally has successfully raised $5 million from outside investors. Slinger® is now primed to disrupt what are traditional markets. The patented Slinger® Launcher is unique in the Tennis market today and is both highly transportable and affordable.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer:

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

For more information contact Slinger Bag:

press@slingerbag.com

(443) 407-7564

www.slingerbag.com/investors