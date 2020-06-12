Gratitude Health, Inc. Partners With “Kids Helping Kids Succeed”

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gratitude Health, Inc. (OTCQB: GRTD) (the “Company”) today announced a partnership with South Florida-based “Kids Helping Kids Succeed”, a non-profit organization which provides children with the tools necessary for success including school supplies, mentoring, group activities, art programs, as well as empowers children to design and execute service projects that benefit their community. Gratitude Health will donate 5% of all net sales generated from its Home Bistro and Prime Chop brands on the second Friday of every month.

Gratitude Health CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, Kids Helping Kids Succeed is an incredible organization which I am personally involved, and since its primary focus is founded in the improvement of children’s lives, its mission is consistent with our Company’s core family values.”

Kids Helping Kids Succeed founder Debbie Padilla commented, “We are very happy to commence our partnership with Gratitude Health and grateful for any donations we receive. The timing of our announcement with Gratitude Health could not have been more fortunate. Since the COVID pandemic started, we recognized the need in helping children and families that could no longer access the daily free meals provided by educational systems while school is in session.

Since COVID struck the U.S. in early 2020, many Americans have lost their jobs, so Kids Helping Kids Succeed has delivered food, meals and groceries to families in Broward and Dade county communities most affected by the pandemic.

Kids Helping Kids Succeed was most recently highlighted on a local South Florida news program, which can be viewed here: https://wsvn.com/news/special-reports/kids-helping-kids-south-florida-youth-led-program-helps-feed-children-in-need/ .

About Kids Helping Kids Succeed

Kids Helping Kids Succeed, a non-profit organization which provides children with the tools necessary for success including school supplies, mentoring, group activities, art programs, as well as empowers children to design and execute service projects that benefit their community. To learn more, please visit: www.kidshelpingkidssucceed.net/

About Gratitude Health, Inc.

On April 20, 2020, the Company announced that it completed the acquisition of Home Bistro, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. The Company plans to change its name to “Home Bistro, Inc.” and request a change to its ticker symbol as soon as possible and upon approval from the Secretary of State of Nevada and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Please refer to the Company’ Current Report on Form 8-K which contains more detailed information regarding the merger transaction and the Company which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2020.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro provides high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals at www.homebistro.com and restaurant quality meats and seafood through its Prime Chop www.primechop.com and Colorado Prime brands.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “ expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company’s growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about Gratitude’s future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about Gratitude’s expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the combined company; statements about the potential benefits of the transaction; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Gratitude makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, (ii) risks related to the combined entity’s access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (iii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Contact: