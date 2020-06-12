Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,126 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims June as “Renewable Fuels Month” in Nebraska

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims June as “Renewable Fuels Month” in Nebraska

 

Gov. Ricketts (podium) holds up the official proclamation for Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska.

 

Video from today’s briefing is available by clicking here.

 

LINCOLN – Today, at an afternoon press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts officially designated June 2020 as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska.  The Governor also highlighted three great reasons to use ethanol fuels when filling up a car or truck.  Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, it cleans up the environment by reducing carbon emissions, and it creates opportunities for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers. 

 

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter joined the Governor today to celebrate Renewable Fuels Month.  He spoke about the University’s partnership with Green Plains to manufacture hand sanitizers for local businesses, schools, and non-profits in Nebraska communities. 

 

Green Plains President, CEO, and Director Todd Becker also attended the briefing to talk about his company’s program to provide industrial ethanol from its plant in York for use in hand sanitizers.  Additionally, Nebraska Soybean Board Executive Director Scott Ritzman took part in the press event.  He highlighted the economic importance of biodiesels, and the use of soybean oils to produce them.

 

Gov. Ricketts: Test Nebraska

  •      We continue to encourage people to take the TestNebraska.com assessment.
  •      Everyone is now eligible for testing across Nebraska, with the exception of Douglas County.  We’ve added 15-35 year olds to the priority groups for testing in Douglas County.  We expect all of Douglas County to be eligible for testing in the near future.
  •      Next week, Test Nebraska will be in the following communities: Chadron, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Burwell, Kearney, Norfolk, O’Neill, Valentine, Columbus, York, Lincoln, Falls City, Bellevue, and Omaha.

 

Full video of today’s press briefing is available by clicking here.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims June as “Renewable Fuels Month” in Nebraska

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.