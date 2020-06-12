Frenchy Valens Releases Hot New Single & EP “Only Here For The Summer”
This will be one of those tracks that stays on people’s playlists year after year...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thump Records artist, Frenchy Valens, celebrates the upcoming season with her beach vibed new single, “Only Here For The Summer”. The track is a follow up to her three previous releases, “Solita”, “Pretty Lil Liar” and “Sabor A Mi”, which showcase her diverse musical talent and sound. The EP comes out on June 12th and will contain 4 alternate versions, including the instrumental, a capella, and 2 other remixes by DJ Doughboy and Klubjumpers.
— Frenchy Valens
Listen to “Only Here For The Summer":
https://youtu.be/OT85cGuczAs
“When I wrote this song, I imagined myself sitting by a pool in Los Angeles sipping drinks with my friends,” says Valens. “I hope this will be one of those tracks that stays on people’s playlists year after year.”
While the song is upbeat and positive, it wasn’t always that way for the young singer. When she was only 18, she found herself financially distraught and ended up homeless the week prior to starting college. That marked a turning point in her life. Frenchy recalls the experience, “I realized then that maybe it wasn't my destiny to be a high school teacher and I should pursue my real passion, music. It was time to give it a real shot, and honestly, I had nothing to lose”.
Early on, Frenchy embraced her multicultural heritage. Being Mexican, French, Spanish, and Native American allowed her to draw upon a wide variety of cultural and musical inspirations. As a teenager, she began writing music, taught herself to play guitar, and emulated some of her music idols. She credits Mexican-American singer Selena and English singer Kate Nash as her premier musical influences.
Technically labeled as a pop/alternative/hip-hop artist, Frenchy showcases her rhythmic versatility by fusing in her diverse cultural background that gives her the signature sound and style that is unmistakably her’s. Aside from singing, and songwriting, Frenchy is also an accomplished dancer, actor, and model.
Frenchy is currently in the studio working on her upcoming album and plans to add a National Tour when live events and touring are back in action. “Only Here For The Summer” is the first song on Thump Records Summer Compilation “Summertime Party Time” that comes out on June 19th. Check out all the summer jams from THUMP RECORDS... AMERICA’S PARTY LABEL.
For more on Frenchy Valens, visit her social pages:
https://www.facebook.com/FrenchyValens/
https://www.instagram.com/frenchyvalens/
Visit Thump Records:
https://www.facebook.com/thumprecords/
https://www.instagram.com/thumprecords/
WILLIAM WALKER
THUMP RECORDS INC
+13108901392
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Frenchy Valens "Only Here For The Summer"