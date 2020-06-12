Division of Taxation office reopens today to public

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Division of Taxation's office reopens to the public today, Friday, June 12, 2020, but the Division continues to urge taxpayers and others to use its phone system, email system, website, and portal, instead of in-person visits, to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Due to some damage incurred at the William E. Powers building early on June 2, 2020, from the riots in downtown Providence, the Division's office was closed to the public to allow for clean-up and maintenance. Nevertheless, many services continued to be available for taxpayers, tax professionals, and other stakeholders.

"Although our office remained closed temporarily, we continued to operate, with certain limitations, and we continued to provide needed services for the State of Rhode Island, its taxpayers, and other stakeholders," said Rhode Island Tax Administrator Neena Savage. Still, phone service was limited, and all walk-in service was unavailable during the damage remediation.

As of 8:30 a.m. today, Friday, June 12, the Division's office reopens; full phone service will be available, as will limited walk-in/drop-off service. (Normal operating hours continue to be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Although the Division's office reopens today, the Division still encourages taxpayers, tax professionals, and others to avoid visiting the office due to the pandemic. "We appreciate the patience that our stakeholders have shown during this time. We want them to know that, starting today, our cashier window and our reception area will be open for limited walk-in/drop-off service, and all our phones will be staffed during normal operating hours," she said.

"We continue to encourage taxpayers to use our drop box (located inside the Powers Building, at One Capitol Hill in Providence) and use our email, telephone, and online services to communicate with the Division," Savage said. "This is in keeping with the State of Rhode Island's continuing effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus."

Virtually all services the Division provides are available via the agency's phone system, website, email system, and portal. For example, the Division can be contacted via email, payments may be made electronically, and returns may be filed electronically.

The Division continues to issue tax refunds. The Division continues to accept paper filings and payments by check via the United States Postal Service and via private delivery service. Furthermore, forms, instructions, notices, rulings, and other publications are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from the Division's website: www.tax.ri.gov.