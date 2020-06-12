Ittella International to Combine with Forum Merger II to form Tattooed Chef, Inc.

/EIN News/ --

﻿ Transaction Introduces Tattooed Chef as Publicly Listed Company

Conference call to be held today at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Paramount, California and Delray Beach, Florida, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ittella International (the “Company”), a plant-based food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products available both in private label and the Company’s “Tattooed Chef” brand, and Forum Merger II Corporation (Nasdaq: FMCI) (“Forum”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced a definitive agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) to combine the Company and Forum as Tattooed Chef, Inc. (“Tattooed Chef”). This transaction will introduce Tattooed Chef as a Nasdaq-listed public company, with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $482 million, 2.2x Tattooed Chef’s estimated 2021 revenue of $222 million, or 15.6x Tattooed Chef’s estimated 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $30.8 million.

Tattooed Chef Investment Highlights

High growth and innovative plant-based food company with an established brand as well as a private label presence, serving leading national retailers, with significant growth opportunities through expanded distribution to new and existing customers

Large addressable market in the $55 billion U.S. frozen food category where plant-based products are rapidly expanding share

Strong product positioning aligned with major consumer trends

Diverse portfolio of plant-based products with a proven innovation track record of creating great tasting, unique flavor profiles that allow consumers to connect with a plant-based lifestyle

Passionate management team with deep food industry expertise

Compelling financial profile Projected $148 million and $222 million in revenue and $17 million and $31 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and 2021, respectively Projected 2018-2021 revenue compounded annual growth rate of 67% Anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $482 million implying a 2.2x and 15.6x multiple of projected 2021 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively



“After a thorough search, we are pleased to have signed a definitive agreement to bring Tattooed Chef public,” said David Boris, Co-CEO and CFO of Forum. “The company has an exciting plant-based product portfolio, a compelling financial profile, and a long runway for growth. We look forward to working with the team at Tattooed Chef to further capitalize on these attractive growth prospects.”

“I am incredibly proud of what my team and I have accomplished to date. Today marks the next exciting chapter in our Company history as we become a public company,” said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of the Company. “Looking ahead, we believe we are in the early stages of Tattooed Chef’s growth, and will continue to build brand awareness, expand distribution with new and existing customers, launch innovative products, and invest in our infrastructure in order to capitalize on the global plant-powered food market.”

Tattooed Chef will be led by Sam Galletti, President and CEO, Stephanie Dieckmann, COO and CFO, and Sarah Galletti, the creator of Tattooed Chef and Creative Director. The Company intends to split the roles of CFO and COO and has initiated a search for a new CFO. Stephanie Dieckmann will continue to serve both roles until a new CFO has been appointed.

Key Transaction Terms and Conditions

In connection with the transaction, the Company’s current shareholders are retaining 80% of their equity, which will convert into 60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company at closing, assuming no redemptions by Forum’s public stockholders. After giving effect to any redemptions by the public stockholders of Forum, the balance of the approximately $200 million in cash held in Forum's trust account will be used to pay cash consideration to the Company’s shareholders and transaction expenses, with the remainder staying on the balance sheet to fund the combined company’s growth and for general corporate purposes. The Company’s current shareholders will have the potential to receive an earnout, payable in the form of Tattooed Chef common stock, if certain Tattooed Chef stock price targets are met, as set forth in the definitive agreement.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both the Company’s parent and Forum. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Forum’s stockholders and certain other closing conditions specified in the Business Combination Agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Additional information about the business combination is provided in an investor presentation that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Harrison Co. acted as financial advisor to Ittella International. Rutan & Tucker, LLP served as legal counsel to Ittella International.

Jefferies LLC served as lead financial advisor and capital markets advisor to Forum. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. served as financial advisor to Forum. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Forum.

Conference Call Information

Forum and Tattooed Chef management will host a conference call to discuss the transaction today at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-3982 from the U.S. and 201-493-6780 internationally with conference code 13705349. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Friday, June 26, 2020, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13705349.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative plant-based food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, and a commitment to innovation allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce highly successful new products. Tattooed Chef provides great-tasting, approachable and innovative products not only to the growing group of consumers who seek to adopt a plant-based lifestyle, but to any of the “People Who Give a Crop”. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com

About Ittella International

Ittella International is a plant-based food company with operations in the United States and Italy with a broad portfolio of innovative products available both in private label and under the Company’s “Tattooed Chef” brand. Following completion of the transaction, Ittella International will be renamed Tattooed Chef, Inc.

About Forum Merger II Corporation

Forum Merger II Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit www.forummerger.com.

