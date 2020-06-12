PINTEC to Report Full Year 2019 Financial Results on June 15, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the full year of 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 15, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.pintec.com/ .



The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.’s Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #6597508 Registration Link http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6597508

Due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.



The replay will be accessible through June 23, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Conference ID: 6597508

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.pintec.com/ .



PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans and business installment loans, to wealth management and insurance products.

