Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: WHO is supporting Ministry of Health, Sierra Leone to improve capacity and quality control

Functional lab system is vital in health emergencies. WHO is supporting Ministry of Health, Sierra Leone to improve capacity and quality control including at COVID-19 labs through audit of SARS-CoV-2 testing workflow, biosafety & biosecurity, risk assessment, staff skill check & turn around time.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).
