Company Announcement Date: June 11, 2020 FDA Publish Date: June 11, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Company Name: Rong Shing Trading NY Inc.

RONG SHING TRADING NY INC. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 21.1oz (600g) of Xi Zhi Liang Fruit Jelly Cups (喜唧郎什果果凍杯), container code, “BEST BEFORE 12.30.2020,” because they may pose a choking hazard. Small jelly cups containing konjac powder have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children. Small konjac powder jelly cups are presently under FDA import alert 35-15 and are not permitted for entry into the United States.

The recalled jelly cups were distributed nationwide in retail food stores. The product comes in pink, yellow, and blue plastic backpacks, with numerous individual plastic jelly cups inside each back pack, and a toy car in a pouch on the front of the plastic backpack. UPC code is, “6902934982138.”

No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date in connection with this product.

The potential choking hazard was noted during a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Food Safety and Inspection.

Consumers who have purchased 21.1oz (600g) packs of RONG SHING NY TRADING INC JELLY are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers who have questions may contact the company at 718-308-1177 or rongshing4757@gmail.com.