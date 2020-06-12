The Extraordinary Adventures of “GirlRO’S” Comic Book – Kickstarter Launch Alert

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kickstarter campaign for the new comic book series, “The Extraordinary Adventures Of “GirlRO’S” was scheduled for launched April 1, 2020, but because of the COVID-19 epidemic, we elected to launched, June 15, 2020 with the released of the comic book late summer of 2020. Sign in or register on Kickstarter here, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/girlros/the-extraordinary-adventures-of-girlros then click the launch alert link.

“GirlRO’S” is a one of a kind, standalone original comic in the same vein as “Hero’s”, but with a brand-new spin that includes two intertwining stories. “GirlRO’S” were bred to possess enhanced traits and abilities, one of which allows them to produce stronger than normal antibodies that might prevent future epidemics.

GirlRO’S” originated as a book & Comic Book Series, set in the backdrop of America’s most diverse city, Houston, Texas in 2025, with missions around the world.

The missions that GirlRO’S undertake, expands in each new issue of the comic, with a variety of challenging, yet ongoing possibilities for helping others. “The next big idea in health prevention” says Feature Editor, Waiting Room, USA Magazine.

The birth of “GirlRO’S” originated in march of 2000, after The National Human Genome Research Institute awarded a $250 million-dollar research grant to Lucile Adams-Campbell Epigenetics Genome Institute, for a (DNA) subject paring research study that may lead to enhanced antibodies in their test subject’s offspring.

Using the theory of Epigenetics, trails carried out at the LAC Epigenetics Genome Institute campus, headed by the managing Director, Professor Sensor Knowsit. The paring couple’s kids inherited genomic traits will hopefully provide them with the ability to produce vaccines, that may prevent virus and bacterial infections prior to any epidemic.

Epigenetics is the study of how the environment around us, including the nutrition and the choices we make, can change the expression of inherited genes. Each person has within them the ability, to turn select genes on and others off at will (It Is Understood that the mind creates anger, fear depression and negative thoughts that breaks down the immune systems, just as happiness, caring and positive thoughts strengthening the immune system all controlled by the mind.) and whether learned training in gene regulation can then passed on to a child.

Epigenetics, as a simplified definition, is the study of biological mechanisms that will decide which genes are switched on and off. Genetics is the study of heredity and the variation of inherited characteristics, GMO (genetically modified organism) and the physical manipulation of the structure of DNA.

About the book:

“A conversation between the parents who lost a son to suicide and the comic book’s author, sparked the idea for “GirlRO’S” the comic book story. It includes solutions to help struggling young people first priority, who are suffering every day with emotional problems. “GirlRO’S” intervention prevention theory will be used by the “G FORCE” Fan Club Support Team to assist, as the team’s local areas eyes and ears.” says the author.

The story starts with a social media marketing campaign that is seeking volunteers (looking for paid research volunteers). Ten (10) volunteer conceiving test couples were selected with 10 alternates, based on the strength of their genome traits that each subjects have. They were matched with partners that share the need for each others genome traits, which, in theory, will produce children with only strong genome traits. Five (5) males and Five (5) females selected.

“All test subjects have agreed that, the mother has the final say on conceiving the child, sex or in vitro fertilization” says the study research managing Director, Professor Sensor Knowsit.

The “GirlRO’S” characters are based on four of the children born during the study. Xin, who was nicknamed; Smart Her, Aisha, (nickname); Strong Her, Zoya (nickname); Speed Her, and Geneviève (nickname); Sarge Her, who make up the “GirlRO’S” members.

The Extraordinary Adventures Of “GirlRO’S” is a story about the exploits of these three young multiracial females, plus a transgender male trained under the epigenetic theory. They are advocates of fighting injustice that harms others, with a priority of helping abused girls and women around the world as they master their inherited enhanced traits and other trained abilities.

“GirlRO’S” upcoming issues are to be released every three months and include mission clues for the subsequent issues. They will undertake missions, that have a variety of challenging and ongoing, everyday life issues and work to help prevent virus and bacterial epidemics with vaccines, that they help with the discovery off.

Issue number 1:“The Origin”.

Issue number 2:“Campus Connections”.

Issue number 3:“Mission 1: Prevention”.

"GirlRO'S" G FORCE" fan club support team is open to all females, and young men under 18, who support the "GirlRO'S" mission.

e-mail girlros@girlros.com, info@girlros.com, gforce@girlros.com, to learn how to get involved.

The inspiration for this comic script came from an unpublished book, by the writer SirronVK. All of characters in issue 1 were hand drawn by the illustrator Dorky Arts 12. The book layout and scene art work and related characters were hand drawn by the illustrator, Nina Nguyen, published by www.houstonepublishing.com

