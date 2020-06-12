U.S. 1, Street Road (Route 132) Lane Closures, Turnpike Ramp Closures Next Week for Construction in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Daytime and nighttime lane restrictions will be in place on U.S. 1 and Street Road (Route 132), and the ramps to and from northbound U.S. 1 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed at night next week for bridge, roadway and utility construction on the project to widen and improve U.S.1 and reconstruct the interchange at Street Road (Route 132), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, June 15, through Saturday, June 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, single lane closures will be in place on northbound or southbound U.S. 1 between Rockhill Drive and Old Lincoln Highway for roadway and bridge construction;

Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, single lane closures will be in place on eastbound or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way for roadway and bridge construction; and

Monday, June 15, through Thursday, June 18, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, and from 10:00 PM Friday, June 19, to 8:00 AM Saturday, June 20, the ramps to and from northbound U.S. 1 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Plaza will be closed for demolition of the center section of the U.S. 1 overpass.

During the Turnpike ramp closures, northbound U.S. 1 motorists heading for the Turnpike will be directed to the Neshaminy Exit, turn left on Rockhill Drive, then take the ramp to southbound U.S. 1 back to the Turnpike exit. Motorists exiting the Turnpike and heading to northbound U.S. 1 will take the ramp to southbound U.S. 1 to eastbound Street Road (Route 132) to the ramp to northbound U.S. 1.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Crews currently are reconstructing the middle section along 1.3 miles of U.S. 1, and the westbound side of Street Road (Route 132) under the second major stage of the project. Ongoing activities also include construction of the center sections of U.S. 1 bridges over Street Road (Route 132), the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Turnpike ramps at the Bensalem Interchange, and utility installations in the middle of U.S. 1 and on Street Road (Route 132).

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $95.1 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The project is expected to complete by late 2022.

This contract (RC1) is the first of three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough. For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

