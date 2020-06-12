Smithbridge Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Repair in Concord Township, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Smithbridge Road is scheduled to close between Concord Road and Bethel Road in Concord Township, Delaware County, from 6:00 AM Monday, June 15, to 5:00 PM Thursday, June 18, for repairs to a damaged stormwater drainage pipe, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Concord Road, U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and U.S. 202. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Smithbridge Road may open earlier if repairs are completed sooner than expected.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #