Smithbridge Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Repair in Concord Township, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Smithbridge Road is scheduled to close between Concord Road and Bethel Road in Concord Township, Delaware County, from 6:00 AM Monday, June 15, to 5:00 PM Thursday, June 18, for repairs to a damaged stormwater drainage pipe, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Concord Road, U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and U.S. 202. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Smithbridge Road may open earlier if repairs are completed sooner than expected.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

Smithbridge Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Repair in Concord Township, Delaware County

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

