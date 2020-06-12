I-95 Nighttime, Daytime Lane Closures Next Week at Betsy Ross, Bridge Street, Columbus Boulevard Interchanges in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane closures will be in place next week on northbound and southbound Interstate 95 at the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges in Philadelphia for setting new traffic patterns for separate reconstruction projects at the two interchanges, and daytime lane closures will be in place at the Columbus Boulevard Interchange for survey operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, June 15, through Thursday, June 18, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating northbound or southbound double lane closures will be in place on I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for setup of new traffic patterns around work areas at ramp piers;

Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, single lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between Levick Street and Carver Street, at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, for work on the inside and outside shoulders to prepare a new traffic pattern; and

Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating northbound or southbound lane closures will be in place on I-95 at the Columbus Boulevard interchange for surveying.

In addition, the ramps from the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue to southbound I-95, and from northbound I-95 to the bridge will be restricted to a single lane Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for traffic pattern setup.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The work at Bridge Street, Section BS1, is the first of two contracts to reconstruct mainline I-95 and the Bridge Street Interchange. The H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $79,721,368 project, which is being funded by 100 percent federal funds.

The work at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange, Section BR2, is the second of five contracts to improve the interchange’s ramps and reconstruct mainline I-95 at the interchange. Buckley & Company, Inc, of Philadelphia, is the general contractor on the $93.6 million Section BR2 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

The surveying is being done as part of the advance engineering underway for future construction to cover I-95 and complete other I-95 improvements in the Penn’s Landing area (Section CAP).

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

