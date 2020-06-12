I-76 to Close at Night Next Week, Next Weekend for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

​King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 will be closed at night next week, eastbound I-76 will be closed next weekend, and daytime and evening lane restrictions will be in place in both directions for repairs and repaving of two viaducts in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The schedule and locations are:

Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between 30th Street and South Street interchanges in Philadelphia at 9:00 PM, then closed completely at 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct repairs. During the overnight closure, eastbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street, continue around 30th Street Station, turn left on Chestnut Street, and right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street;

Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18, from 12:00 Noon to 10:00 PM, westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between University Avenue and Interstate 676 interchanges, then closed completely between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges at 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning for repairs to the overhead viaduct and the I-76 viaduct. During the overnight closure, westbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street;

Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18, from 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for viaduct repair and paving; and

From 12:00 Noon Friday, June 19, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 22, eastbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for milling and paving.

During Wednesday and Thursday’s single lane closure on eastbound I-76, the South Street eastbound on- and off-ramps will be closed. Traffic normally using this off-ramp will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the posted detour to South Street. Traffic normally using this on-ramp will follow the posted detour to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

During next weekend’s closure of eastbound I-76, through-traffic be directed to follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 back to I-76. Eastbound local motorists will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the posted detour to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

In addition, the ramp to eastbound I-76 from Walnut Street will close rom 12:00 Noon Friday, June 19, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 22, during milling and paving on I-76. Traffic will be detoured west on Walnut Street to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $39.8 million contract that also includes repairs to several I-76 bridges in Montgomery County. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com . Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT's $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which is closed to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic until late 2020 — and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Chestnut Street, and between Chestnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot .

