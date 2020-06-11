Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Load restriction lifted on ND Highway 20 today

Effective 3:00 p.m. CT, today, Thursday, June 11, load restrictions will be lifted on ND Highway 20, 11 miles north of Jct. Hwy 52 to Jct. Hwy 9 north of Jamestown.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates are also available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp

