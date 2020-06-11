The Supreme Court of North Carolina Court to Hold First Oral Arguments using Webex

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has announced that it will hear oral arguments remotely.

The arguments scheduled June 15-17, 2020, will be conducted via Webex and will be the first set of oral arguments to be heard using remote technology in the Court’s 200-year history. The North Carolina Court of Appeals recently held oral arguments via Webex. Other courts across the state are also making use of technology to hold hearings remotely to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The Court is excited to use technology to safely process its caseload,” said Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. “We are thankful for the ability to serve the people of North Carolina by carrying on the work of the Court during this time.”

The public can watch the oral arguments live on the Supreme Court of North Carolina's website.