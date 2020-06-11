PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit on Route 322 in Harris Township

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists of a speed limit reduction on Route 322 in Harris Township, Centre County. The speed limit on the section of Route 322 between Elks Club Road and the Harris Township line has been reduced from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour.

PennDOT completed a traffic and engineering speed study prior to the change, and the findings of that study showed the reduction was warranted.

Signage was installed earlier today, and the change is now legally posted and enforceable. PennDOT reminds motorists to obey posted speed limits and to always buckle up.

