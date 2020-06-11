Northbound I-79 Ramp to Eastbound I-376 Inspection Monday in Robinson

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp from northbound I-79 to eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West) in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday, June 15 weather permitting.

Shoulder restrictions will occur as needed on the ramp from northbound I-79 to eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) as crews conduct bridge inspection work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the structure over Campbells Run Road.

PennDOT crews will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #