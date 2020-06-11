Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters at the American Headache Society’s Annual Scientific Meeting Hosted via a Virtual Meeting Platform

/EIN News/ -- Meeting Launch date is Saturday, June 13th 2020 at 9:00am (PT)



Safety of Dihydroergotamine for the Acute Treatment of Migraine: Reality vs Perception

The Efficacy of Dihydroergotamine versus Emerging Acute Migraine Medications



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that two poster presentations supporting the efficacy and safety of dihydroergotamine (DHE) for the acute treatment of migraine were selected for presentation at the American Headache Society’s (AHS) Annual Scientific Meeting. The 2020 AHS Annual Meeting will be hosted via a Virtual Platform that will go online on June 13 and replaces the AHS 62nd annual meeting previously scheduled for June 4-7th.

Company: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Title: Safety of Dihydroergotamine for the Acute Treatment of Migraine: Reality vs Perception Author(s): Alan M. Rapoport, MD; Shannon Strom, PhD; John Kollins; Detlef Albrecht, MD Company: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Title: The Efficacy of Dihydroergotamine versus Emerging Acute Migraine Medications Author(s): Shannon Strom, PhD; John Kollins; Detlef Albrecht, MD

The posters will be available for download at 9am Pacific Time on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Publications section of Satsuma's website: https://www.satsumarx.com/publications/.



About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds. The Company believes STS101 would, if approved, be an attractive migraine treatment option for many patients and may enable a larger number of people with migraine to realize the long-recognized therapeutic benefits of DHE therapy. STS101 has undergone extensive pre-clinical development, completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is currently in Phase 3 development.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

