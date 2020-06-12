New Product Released on Crowdfunding Site Indiegogo Captures the Entourage Effect without THC

… powerful, completely legal cannabinoids. Different cannabinoids for different problems, but a supercharged CBD-CBG formulation that ANYBODY can buy? WOW. That’s a game-changer.” — Mike Robinson, Head of Research TSC Talks

USA, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last decade, Mike Robinson has been a pioneer in providing Compassion Cannabis care to individuals who either cannot find or cannot afford care for their illness. Mike, like other compassionate care providers, has been limited by his ability to fund compassion care and by regulations limiting the use of Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid that is still regulated by the Federal government.

Recently, the market’s emphasis has shifted from THC to federally legalized CBD. These products have exploded onto the market, driving much of the growth of commercial cannabis. CBD can be powerful by itself, but cannabis firms and doctors agree that when CBD is combined with THC (and other cannabinoids) results can be dramatically improved. But, the use of THC limits how that product can be sold and may make older (or conservative) customers distrustful of a cannabis product even if they are stressed and in pain.

According to Mike Robinson, Head of Research for TSC Talks, “There was a time when we thought only THC cause a reaction in the brain. Now we know that CBD and CBG also cause our brains to react. These fully legal “minor” cannabinoids cause the same powerful interactions that we call the Entourage Effect.” This is why TSC Talks has created a supercharged CBD-CBG formulation that anybody can buy.

However, some of the less well-known cannabinoids are rare, costing up to 20 times more. This is why CBD, one of the less expensive cannabinoids is often the only active ingredient in a cannabis product. Mike Robinson has been able to break through this cost barrier and has developed a 1:1 CBD-CBG based formulation.

Since 2018, the US Federal government has made all “minor cannabinoids” (i.e. including CBD and CBG) legal in every state and for international sales. Mike Robinson’s new Forest Bathing product is… far more effective than CBD alone due to the use of these minor cannabinoids, and the CBD-CBG formula can be shipped and sold in all 50 states.

Mike is launching his first product on Indiegogo, a topical spray, which also incorporates terpenes commonly found in the Sierra Nevadas, called “Forest Bathing.” Spending time in a deep forest is called Shinrin Yoku, or “Forest Bathing”, which gives your body a chance to absorb the chemistry of the forest, much of which are terpenes.

