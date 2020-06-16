HCR Wealth Advisors To Hold Reddit “Ask Me Anything” About Covid-19 Economy

Steve Weinberger, Senior Managing Director of HCR Wealth Advisors, will have answers to all Reddit users pressing questions concerning the post-covid economy.

There may be some parts of the economy that never get back to normal, but there are companies that are still operating during this crisis.” — HCR Wealth Advisors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HCR Wealth Advisors will host a conversation about the Coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the American economy on the discussion platform Reddit. The event on Tuesday, June 23rd will allow the public to ask questions about wealth management, personal stocks, and how Covid-19 will change the future of the economy.

Steve Weinberger, Senior Managing Director of HCR Wealth Advisors, will lead the discussion with answers to all Reddit users pressing questions.

HCR Wealth Advisors has previously spoken about the future of finance in a post-Coronavirus America when addressing that nationwide businesses will need to continue business as usual in order to avoid an economic depression.

“There may be some parts of the economy that never get back to normal, but there are companies that are still operating during this crisis,” HCR Wealth explained in a conversation with TMC Net. “Furthermore, even if we get back to work in stages, markets will be able to figure out, or at least try to quantify, what this kind of new paradigm looks like. This would enable it to be better at pricing things in.”

The firm also addressed what’s likely to happen for homebuyers and those looking to sell. “There is likely to be downward pressure on home prices. Some people will either want to downsize, while others may be out of work. Perhaps the best approach would be to extend the timeframe and not rush things when looking to purchase a home,” HCR explained.

Reddit users can participate in the conversation by visiting Reddit thread r/AskMeAnything from 12–3pm EST on Tuesday, June 23. Those who miss the conversation in real-time can also visit the page later to read the full conversation.

About Steve Weinberger: Weinberger has worked with HCR since 1998, with a total of 20 years in the wealth management industry. He’s a registered investment advisor representative of HCR, a registered securities broker with Investment Security Corporation, and a licensed California life agent.

About HCR Wealth Advisors: HCR Wealth Advisors is an SEC-registered investment advisor that partners with each of its clients to help them reach their financial goals. The company uses a wealth management framework, which it calls The Clarity Formula™, to build personalized financial plans designed to lead clients down a clear path to financial freedom and to help them weather life transitions or unexpected troubles, such as divorce or death. The Clarity FormulaTM guides clients through specific areas of focus such as tax management, financial planning, philanthropy, and estate management.

CEO and Founder Greg Heller CFP created HCR Wealth Advisors in 1988. The Los Angeles-based company now manages over $1 billion in client assets.